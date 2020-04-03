Over 670 feral hogs removed from Arkansas lands, officials say

Arkansas Game and Fish said over 670 feral hogs have been removed from Arkansas lands after a helicopter operation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has reported that over 670 feral hogs have been removed from public and private lands in Arkansas after 68 hours of a helicopter operation.

The operation was held by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Planet Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services in cooperation with AGFC.

"Crews were able to remove a total of 673 feral hogs from more than 376,000 acres in 13 days of flying," AGFC said in a Facebook post.

The operation flew over properties in several different national wildlife reserves and wildlife management areas and 52 separate private lands.