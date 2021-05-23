It's National Boating Safety Week! Remember to take boater education classes before you hit the water

Boater education certification is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding you to take boater education classes before you head out on the water.

Boater education certification is required for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1989.

The class goes over things you need to know like navigational rules, rules of the waterways, life jacket safety and having a float plan.

"If you do not have boaters ed, you need to have someone who is legal to drive the boat with you," Wildlife Officer Bethany Watson said.

This person must be an adult who is 18 years or older and must have boating education certification if they were born after Jan. 1, 1989.