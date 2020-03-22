Smoky Mountain campgrounds, picnic areas, to close until April 30 due to coronavirus

Starting Monday, several Great Smoky Mountains National Park amenities will be closed to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As businesses shut down and events cancel across East Tennessee, several people are wondering what they can do for fun instead. Camping out at the Great Smoky Mountains may not be an option.

Officials with the park said in a press release that campgrounds, picnic areas and restrooms will be closed starting Monday, March 23. They will stay closed until April 30, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Trails and roads are still accessible. The National Park Service urges people to follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control when visiting the park. Groups should not exceed more than 10 people and everyone should distance themselves from each other by at least six feet, to prevent coronavirus from spreading.

They also encourage visitors to follow Leave No Trace principles by leaving no trash behind and practicing pack-in and pack-out principles, to keep the park safe and healthy.