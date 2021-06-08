What a catch! Tennessee anglers can fish without a paid license on Saturday

Tennessee's annual free fishing day is Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's annual free fishing day is Saturday.

Each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offers one day when anglers can fish without a paid license in the state's public waters, agency-owned and -operated lakes and state park facilities.

The TWRA says it annually stocks several thousand pounds of fish for various events. However, some privately owned lakes continue to charge during free fishing day.

Interested anglers will need to consult with those operators if there are any questions about a facility.

A list of events being held on free fishing day can be found on the TWRA's website HERE.