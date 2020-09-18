TWRA offers online option for hunter education

The online course costs $28.95 and students will only have to pay if they pass the course.

TENNESSEE, USA — It's almost fall and that means hunting season is underway in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering an online hunter education option online this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online course allows students, ages 9 and up, to become a certified Tennessee Hunter Education graduate, when they complete all of the satisfactory requirements, TWRA said.

This online option allows students, who complete the course, to forego the previous 4-hour field day requirement, according to TWRA.

The course contains videos, animations and interactive quizzes. The course also features a lot of Tennessee specific information, TWRA said.

The online course costs $28.95 and students will only have to pay if they pass the course. Students will receive immediate proof of their competition with an online certificate, TWRA said.

TWRA said students already enrolled in a Hunter Education course, can switch over to the online option at Hunter-Ed.com.