TWRA urges boaters and swimmers to stay safe over Memorial Day weekend

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said that seven boating fatalities have been reported so far this year in the state.

TENNESSEE, USA — Memorial Day weekend is approaching, when boaters and swimmers across Tennessee are expected to dive into the water and enjoy the great outdoors.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is urging people to stay safe over the weekend, no matter how they plan to spend the holiday. They said more patrols will be out ahead of Memorial Day, making sure people are safe on the water.

Officials also urged people to wear lifejackets if they head out on the water. In a series of videos produced for National Safe Boating Week, they also took boaters through steps they can take to protect themselves and others on the water.

They showed different kinds of lifejackets, such as a Type V lifejacket which should only be worn by people over 16 years old and can present problems. However, officials said the Type III lifejacket is almost guaranteed to work in calm and inland water.

"We just want y'all to be safe on the water, enjoy your time and make it home," said Brad Wheat, a wildlife manager in West Tennessee.

Officials with the TWRA are also asking people to avoid swimming in areas where they could be an electric current. They said electrocution incidents around marinas are not uncommon.