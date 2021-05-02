What you need to know about new life jacket labels

From kayaking to rafting to boating, it's important to stay safe, but now there is a new label on some life jackets.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the weather gets warmer, more people are heading out on the water.

From kayaking to rafting to boating, it's important to stay safe, but now there is a new label on some life jackets.

Here's what all of the symbols mean so you can stay safe this summer.

First, the largest thing on the tag is the performance level. Lower numbers like 50 offer more mobility and comfort and are good for activities near the shore.

Higher numbers mean more flotation. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said those are good for offshore activities and waters with more waves.

Another symbol is turn ability. That's whether or not the life jacket will turn you face up if you are unconscious.

The new tags also have other warnings at the bottom.

If they are crossed out, that means it's not approved for things like white water paddling or water skiing.

In Tennessee, you have to have one life jacket for every person on board your boat.

Keep them readily accessible, which means don't put them below deck or in bags.