Patrick Beverley trade is the latest in a flurry of Grizzlies moves this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shortly after the news broke that Patrick Beverley was headed to the Grizzlies in a four-player deal Sunday night, the former Clippers guard tweeted "Grit and Grind. Let's Go!"

By Tuesday morning, he was going to Minnesota.

The Grizzlies flipped Beverley to the Timberwolves in exchange for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, according to ESPN.

The move is just the latest in another dizzying offseason of transactions under general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations Zach Kleiman.

In four trades, the Grizzlies dealt Jonas Valanciunas, the 2021 No. 17 overall pick and three second rounders for:

Steven Adams, Ziaire Williams, Santi Aldama, Rajon Rondo, Daniel Oturu, Culver, Hernangomez and a 2022 protected first round pick.

Additionally, in trading Grayson Allen to Milwaukee, Memphis returned Sam Merrill and two future second round picks.