x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Penny Hardaway adds international prospect Ian Granja to 2022 incoming class

The 19-year-old wing was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season.
Credit: AP
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway instructs his team during a timeout the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against SMU in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — International prospect Ian Granja committed to the University of Memphis Saturday morning. 

The 19-year-old shared the news on his Instagram page. Get Better Academy announced Granja's commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-8 wing was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season. He played 19 games in the country's U19 league, averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from the field. Granja also played 19 games for BK Sojky Pelhrimov, a professional team, where he averaged 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.4% from the field.

Granja joins a six-man Tigers incoming class, where he will have stiff competition for minutes.

The Tigers other five newcomers, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Emmanuel Akot, Kendric Davis, Keonte Kennedy, Elijah McCadden, have an average of 90 games of Div. I basketball experience under their belt. 

Penny Hardaway has at least one open scholarship remaining for 2022-23. He will have two is Alex Lomax chooses not to return.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Jaren Jackson Jr. 'motivated' by Draymond; former Redbird returns after baseball odyssey | The 901

Before You Leave, Check This Out