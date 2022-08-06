Penny Hardaway adds international prospect Ian Granja to 2022 incoming class

The 19-year-old wing was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — International prospect Ian Granja committed to the University of Memphis Saturday morning.

The 19-year-old shared the news on his Instagram page. Get Better Academy announced Granja's commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-8 wing was born in Spain but played in the Czech Republic last season. He played 19 games in the country's U19 league, averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 43.1% from the field. Granja also played 19 games for BK Sojky Pelhrimov, a professional team, where he averaged 9.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.4% from the field.

Granja joins a six-man Tigers incoming class, where he will have stiff competition for minutes.

The Tigers other five newcomers, Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu, Emmanuel Akot, Kendric Davis, Keonte Kennedy, Elijah McCadden, have an average of 90 games of Div. I basketball experience under their belt.

Penny Hardaway has at least one open scholarship remaining for 2022-23. He will have two is Alex Lomax chooses not to return.