Penny Hardaway on reemergence of Lil' Penny: 'It's a part of who I am.'

Lil' Penny appeared in pictures with Emoni Bates on his official visit before the five-star committed to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Penny Hardaway heads into 2021-22 with the No. 1 recruiting class for the second time in three seasons.

To reel in that class, headlined by Jalen Duren and Emoni Bates, Hardaway had to pull out the stops; even the Lil' ones.

Lil' Penny, Hardaway's puppet alter-ego in a famous Nike ad campaign, made his first appearance in real-life Penny's Tigers coaching tenure this month, in pictures from Bates' official visit. Was his presence what put Memphis over the competition?

"I think Lil' Penny would like to say so," Hardaway said with a smirk.

In actuality, the Tigers fourth-year head coach believes his new marquee coaching staff was the main selling point. But Hardaway said it was fun to bring Lil' Penny back for a recruiting assist.