Reports: Phillies, Yankees postpone second game of series amid coronavirus concerns

The Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night match up against the New York Yankees has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

According to Joel Sherman, the Yankees are expected to travel back to New York and practice in Yankee Stadium tonight.

Heard the #Yankees are leavvng Philadelphia early this afternoon to head back to NY. They are going to practice at Yankee Stadium tonight — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020

Sherman also reported that no Phillies have tested positive as of now.

Heard the early results are that no #Phillies players have so far tested positive. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020

The Phillies just hosted the Miami Marlins who appear to be in the middle of a coronavirus outbreak on the team.

On Monday, ESPN reported that 14 people within the Miami Marlins' organization have tested positive for the coronavirus, after two positive tests were reported on Sunday.

Ken Rosenthal, an MLB insider and senior writer for The Athletic, also reported four Marlins learned they were positive for COVID-19 in the span of three days.

According to Rosenthal, two infectious disease experts say the positive results fit the description of "a clear outbreak" within the club.

As a result, the Marlins have postponed the team's home opening series in Miami against the Baltimore Orioles, and have stayed in Philadelphia.

The Marlins, of course, spent time in the visitors' clubhouse of Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies' home stadium.