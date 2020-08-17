Reds, Pirates won't play Monday, awaiting COVID test results

The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pirates were postponed Saturday after the player tested positive.

CINCINNATI — Reds players and staff were tested for COVID-19 again as Major League Baseball tried to determine if more than one Cincinnati player has been exposed to the coronavirus.

The last two games of a series between the Reds and Pirates were postponed Saturday after the player tested positive.

The Pirates worked out Sunday at Great American Ball Park and returned to Pittsburgh, where they will start a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday.