Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119.

Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight game.