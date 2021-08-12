"I just want to win": Germantown high team excited for the return of football season.

COVID-19 cancelled the 2020-'21 season for many students in the mid-south and now it's returning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-south high school football is finally back, and for many schools, because of COVID-19, the rebuilding process is more challenging than usual.

“Most of our guys haven’t played a varsity game, so that’s a big deal,” said head coach Gene Robinson.

Germantown High was one of many schools that lost an entire season due to COVID precautions in 2020.

“Your junior year is your most important year, and that was taken from all of us,” said senior defensive back Kody Jones.

Fortunately for Kody Jones, he started as a freshman, which also helped to catch the eyes of college football coaches early.

Now, he's going into his senior year as a University of Michigan football commit.

However, many other teammates had different circumstances, like quarterback Malik Young.

“Not playing tenth grade for me because I was ineligible and then not playing 11th grade either because of COVID, it was demoralizing because I couldn’t play, especially with me just loving and growing up with the game…it hurt,” said Malik.

This season Kody and Malik said the team is ready to make up for the lost time.

“You can go up and down the whole locker room and ask them, they will tell you the gold ball, we want the championship, we want to go win state,” Young added.

Germantown’s last season on the gridiron ended with a 2-8 record.

So, not only are they after the championship, but they're also reviving the Germantown legacy.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work, that’s all we need. I don’t think it’s any pressure. As long as we have each other’s back that’s all we need,” said Jones.

Head coach Gene Robinson said his team is up for the challenge.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these guys how they’ve worked hard and competed,” said Robinson.