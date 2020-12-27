Razorback Great & Outland Trophy winner Loyd Phillips Passes Away

University of Arkansas All-American, Outland Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Loyd Phillips has died at the age of 75.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — University of Arkansas All-American, Outland Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee Loyd Phillips has died at the age of 75. Phillips died on Sunday after complications from a stroke.

Phillips, who grew up in Longview Texas, was one of the greatest football players in Razorback history, a consensus two-time All-American for Arkansas from 1964-66. He is one of only two Outland Trophy winners in school history (Bud Brooks), an award annually given to the best interior lineman in college football.

“The Razorback Family and college football has lost one of its true legends,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “Loyd Phillips was a ferocious competitor for Coach Frank Broyles in what was a truly golden era of Razorback Football. As his accomplishments attest, he established himself among the best to ever play college football. However, away from the field, Loyd was a humble gentle giant who made a meaningful difference in the lives of generations of young people in our state through his dedicated service in secondary education. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Betsy, their son Mackenzie, their daughter JoAnn, the entire Phillips family and all those impacted by the extraordinary life of Loyd Phillips.”

Phillips played defensive tackle for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the mid 1960’s and helped the Hogs win the National Championship in 1964. He was a two-time All American (1965 & 1966) and winner of the 1966 Outland Trophy, recognized as the country's most outstanding interior lineman. Philips was a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection (1964-66). Phillips earned 304 career tackles (100 in 1965, 97 in 1966). He played on Razorback teams that compiled a 29-3 record from 1964-66 including a 11-0 1964 national championship season. As a sophomore, Phillips helped lead a stifling Razorback defense that blanked opponents in the final five games of the 1964 regular season.

He was a first-round draft choice, the No. 10 draft pick overall, by the Chicago Bears and also played for the New Orleans Saints during his NFL career. After pro football, Phillips returned to Arkansas to finish his degree in health education and obtained his master’s degree in administration. Phillips had a distinguished 37-year career in secondary education, working as an assistant principal and administrator in both the Springdale (Ark.) and Rogers (Ark.) school districts. After retiring, Phillips volunteered his time working with Horses for Healing, a program designed to provide therapy for special needs children.

Phillips was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992. He is also a member of the University of Arkansas All-Century team, the 1960s All-Decade Team, the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame, the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.