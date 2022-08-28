Redbirds take series against Knights with two wins on Sunday

Memphis wins their first series since mid-July.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up their six-game series with a pair of wins against the Charlotte Knights on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. Saturday’s suspended game resumed at 1:05pm, with Memphis taking a 6-2 victory while they hung on to win the series finale 8-7.

The suspended game resumed in the bottom of the eighth inning with the bases loaded tied 2-2. A walk brought home the go-ahead run and Memphis tallied three more runs, including two on an RBI single from Kramer Robertson. TJ McFarland pitched a clean ninth inning while Freddy Pacheco (2-2) got the win.

In the series finale, the Knights took an early 4-1 lead into the fourth inning thanks in part to a Yasmani Grandal two-run home run. In the fourth, Memphis climbed the first two runners aboard with back-to-back singles for Clint Coulter, who tied the game with a three-run blast.

Charlotte threatened in the top of the sixth with two on and one out. Mark Payton hit a line drive to left center field, but Ben DeLuzio made a spectacular diving catch to keep a run from scoring.

In the bottom half of the inning, Luken Baker hit his team-leading 21st home run of the year which gave Memphis the lead. The Redbirds extended the inning by loading the bases and scoring two more on a double from DeLuzio. One more run crossed on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.

Charlotte scored three in the ninth but stranded the tying run in scoring position. Grant Black (2-2) earned the win with two scoreless frames in relief.