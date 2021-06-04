Rehab assignment brings Paul DeJong back to Memphis

The shortstop has not played for St. Louis since May 12 due to a non-displaced left rib fracture.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Redbirds will have some added offensive firepower on the roster this weekend. Former MLB All-Star Paul DeJong is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with the club on Saturday evening, as announced by St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt on Friday afternoon. The shortstop has not played for St. Louis since May 12 due to a non-displaced left rib fracture.

DeJong has been a fixture in the Cardinals’ lineup since being called up from Memphis at the end of May in 2017. The 27-year-old has played 462 total games with St. Louis since his callup, highlighted by a banner 2019 season when he slugged 30 home runs and was named to the National League All-Star Team. DeJong also led all NL shortstops with 25 home runs as a rookie in 2017.

DeJong began the 2017 season with Memphis, appearing in 46 games with the Redbirds. He batted .294 during that time while smacking 11 home runs and driving in 31 runs.

The rehab assignment for Paul DeJong only adds to an already exciting weekend at AutoZone Park. The conclusion of a series against the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A affiliate, Detroit Tigers) is packed with promotions. Saturday night’s game (slated for a 6:35 p.m first pitch) features Post-Game Fireworks presented by Terminix and Nate’s Spectacular Cookout, where fans can receive a ticket to the game plus a hamburger, hot dog, cookie, bag of chips and a soda, starting at just $20.

Sunday afternoon’s game means Ice Cream Sundays Presented by Prairie Farms. All kids 12 and under who attend Sunday’s game (scheduled for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch) will receive free ice cream sandwiches, presented by Prairie Farms. They will also be invited to run the bases at AutoZone Park after the game.

Ticket information for the Memphis Redbirds can always be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets. The team is in the midst of a two-week, 12-game homestand. After the series against Toledo concludes on Sunday, the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate, Atlanta Braves) come to AutoZone Park for a six-game series starting on Tuesday evening.

In May, the team announced that in accordance with the latest Shelby County Health Directive, AutoZone Park can return to full capacity beginning immediately. Fans will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor areas. However, fans will be required to use a mask while accessing the indoor common areas per the City of Memphis’ rules on City-owned facilities. Signage will be posted in areas where masks are required. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.

All tickets will remain digital; paper tickets will not be issued. AutoZone Park will continue to enforce a clear bag policy and operate as a cashless venue.

For the latest protocols and procedures visit memphisredbirds.com.

