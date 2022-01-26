Remembering Kobe Bryant

Wednesday marks two years since the NBA legend was killed in a helicopter crash.

LOS ANGELES — Wednesday marks two years since the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Kobe’s family keeps working to keep his legacy alive.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa now runs his media company, and relaunched his non-profit Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Vanessa accepted Kobe's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame honor as part of the 2020 class in May, 2021.

Memories and tributes to Kobe flooded social media.

Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OkjOI6oplm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2022