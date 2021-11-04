Reports: Eddie George to be named head coach at Tennessee State

George, a former Ohio State running back & NFL player, won the Heisman Trophy in 1995.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Former star Ohio State University running back Eddie George will be named the next head football coach at Tennessee State, according to multiple reports.

ESPN is citing sources saying George is expected to be introduced as head coach this week, replacing current leader Ron Reed, who has been with the school since 2010.

The Tennesseean newspaper reports Reed's last game is this weekend.

George played at Ohio State from 1992 to 1995, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season. He went on to play in the NFL for the Tennesse Titans from 1996 until 2003 and the Dallas Cowboys in 2004.

George has the fourth-most rushing yards in a career for Ohio State with 3,768.

He held the top spot for rushing yards in a season with 1,927 until J.K. Dobbins broke the record in 2019.

George's number 27 is retired by the Titans and the Buckeyes.