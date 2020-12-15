CBU, Rhodes College basketball seasons getting underway

Bucs opened the season last weekend, Lynx scheduled to tip-off Jan. 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For nine months, Steven Goodson has been the head coach of Rhodes College men's basketball. In nine months, he has yet to even hold a practice, let alone a game.

"Is it the ideal way to start a coaching career? No, but it sure beats not being a head coach," Goodson said.

Instead, he's spent the time preparing, and recruiting.

"We were able to sign seven freshmen in seven weeks," He said. "When I got the job and when we were working from home. But the thing is, myself and the staff, we took advantage of that time."

All the work was not in vain. The Southern Athletic Association announced the conference will begin their season the weekend of Jan. 15-17, with practices likely to start Jan. 5.

"To say that our team meeting was ecstatic was an understatement," Goodson said. "Our guys were very happy. Obviously, myself being a first-year head coach, I can't wait. I just can't wait to get on the floor and have practice and move towards some sense of normalcy."