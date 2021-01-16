Rhodes College men's and women's basketball opens season this weekend

Both Lynx squads host Birmingham-Southern this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ten months after being hired as the head coach of Rhodes College men's basketball, Steven "Zo" Goodson woke up Friday, knowing he will finally coach his first game tonight against Birmingham Southern.....

"Waking up? That means I slept last night," said Goodson, who was surprisingly energetic given his purported lack of sleep.

The former Memphis Tigers director of basketball operations was hired as Lynx head coach on March 16.

It’s finally Game Day! Your Lynx hit the hardwood tonight at 6pm in Mallory Gymnasium to begin the 2021 season. Click the link below to access the live stream! 🏀 🐾 https://t.co/ghE5z3TtGo#LoveFamilyDiscipline #RollLynx #d3hoops — Rhodes Men's Basketball (@RhodesLynxMBB) January 15, 2021

Goodson was immediately tasked with assembling a staff and a roster during a once-in-a-century pandemic, and trying to prepare a team--remotely--for a season they were not even sure would happen.

"I hate to shape it like it's been hard and difficult because there are so many people who have gone through true difficult times this year," he said. "Has it been frustrating at times because you do want it so bad? You see how bad your guys want to be on the floor. I try to take it in perspective and be happy with my situation and try to make the best of it."

In December, the Southern Athletic Association approved their season to begin this month. The league did not play during the Fall semester due to COVID-19 precautions.

Rhodes College women's basketball makes their debut Saturday, returning eight of their top nine from last year's 17-10 squad.

The men's team welcomes seven newcomers with just eight days of in-person practice together heading into Friday's contest.