Rhodes College women's basketball completes first undefeated conference season in program history

The 20-2 Lynx take a 13-game win streak into the SAA Tournament beginning Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's one big party for the 20-2 Rhodes College women's basketball team.

"We have a lot of fun together," Taya Lee said. "Sometimes maybe too much fun."

They have every reason to smile. The Lynx just capped off the first undefeated conference season in program history.

"We've just been able to bring in really good pieces and we just fit together really well," senior Alli Mayeux said. "And I think that's led us here to where we are now."

At the helm is second-year head coach Rodney Rogan, who encourages the upbeat atmosphere around his team.

"Being around them every day has been a lot of fun, and they maintain my joy for basketball," Rogan said. "They are super resilient, they love each other and they make me laugh every day."

But this season has not come without its challenges. Just before their conference slate, their All-American senior Kiera Downey, suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The Lynx rallied around her, winning the 13 straight games following her injury as they head into this weekend's conference tournament.

"I would say we're the most resilient team in this country," Lee said. "There is no other team that could handle the things that we've been through on and off the court and still show up and do the things that we do. And never quit."

Rhodes hosts Hendrix on Sunday in the first round. They will look to clinch the program's third-straight SAA Title, earn the program's fifth NCAA Tournament berth, and to leave a legacy.

"What's stopping us, is us," Rogan said. "If we can be confident when we go out and play, the sky is the limit."