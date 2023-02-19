x
Roberts, Sasser score 20, No. 2 Houston beats Memphis 72-64

Memphis had 18 turnovers in the loss
Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives the lane against Memphis guard Elijah McCadden, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

HOUSTON (AP) - J’Wan Roberts had a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser also scored 20 points as No. 2 Houston held off Memphis 72-64.

Jamal Shead added 10 points for Houston (25-2, 13-1 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 45% but struggled from deep, going 3 of 17 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars forced 18 turnovers, which they converted into 22 points. Houston has won seven straight games. Elijah McCadden had 20 points and six rebounds, DeAndre Williams added 18 points and Damaria Franklin scored 10 for Memphis.

Memphis' leading scorer Kendric Davis did not play with an ankle injury.

