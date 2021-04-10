Ryan Silverfield says Tigers are 'evaluating everything' but won't 'hit the explosion button' after losing two straight

Memphis has dropped back-to-back games for the first time since 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While disappointed at another loss, Ryan Silverfield knows what the issue was Saturday in Philly.

"It comes down to execution," The Tigers head coach said.

Despite stomaching back-to-back losses for the first time since 2018, Silverfield has no intention of making drastic changes just yet.

"It's not one of these full-blown panics," he said. "If we lost 48-0, I'll hit the explosion button, let's blow this thing up and figure out where we got to start back."

After another game decided by a field goal, and lost by two costly turnovers, the Tigers focus in on fine-tuning.

"It's always how do we clean up the details of our game? Sometimes it means simplifying things so you can execute at a higher level," he said. "So we're evaluating everything."

And remembering, with so many new faces at important positions, that the path to success may not be a straight line.

"If you were told me we were starting a freshman quarterback, running back, left tackle, corner, and if he's healthy a freshman kicker, those are probably the last five positions I would want to start a freshman at," Silverfield said. "And that's not an excuse. But we're building we're learning how to do things, and we're going to stay the course."