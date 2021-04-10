Ryan Silverfield says Tigers are 'evaluating everything' but won't 'hit the explosion button' after losing two straight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While disappointed at another loss, Ryan Silverfield knows what the issue was Saturday in Philly.
"It comes down to execution," The Tigers head coach said.
Despite stomaching back-to-back losses for the first time since 2018, Silverfield has no intention of making drastic changes just yet.
"It's not one of these full-blown panics," he said. "If we lost 48-0, I'll hit the explosion button, let's blow this thing up and figure out where we got to start back."
After another game decided by a field goal, and lost by two costly turnovers, the Tigers focus in on fine-tuning.
"It's always how do we clean up the details of our game? Sometimes it means simplifying things so you can execute at a higher level," he said. "So we're evaluating everything."
And remembering, with so many new faces at important positions, that the path to success may not be a straight line.
"If you were told me we were starting a freshman quarterback, running back, left tackle, corner, and if he's healthy a freshman kicker, those are probably the last five positions I would want to start a freshman at," Silverfield said. "And that's not an excuse. But we're building we're learning how to do things, and we're going to stay the course."
The Tigers will look for their first conference win Saturday at Tulsa. Memphis enters as 3.5-point underdogs.