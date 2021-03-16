Sarah Thomas, the first full-time woman NFL referee, speaks at University of Tennessee

Sarah Thomas was the first woman to receive a full-time position as an NFL referee, officiating games including the Super Bowl.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A woman who made history in the world of professional football will speak at an in-person event at the University of Tennessee on Tuesday.

Sarah Thomas is the first woman NFL official — the first woman to earn a full-time position as a referee in a sport that mostly features male players and officials, according to officials. She was scheduled to speak in-person at 7 p.m. at the Student Union Auditorium.

She was also the first woman to officiate a major college football game and became the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl in 2021.

Fans could also tune into the event through Zoom, officials said, if they could not attend in-person. Anyone who dressed up in sportswear had a chance to win prizes, according to university officials.

Shannon Eastin was the first woman to officiate an NFL game after she stepped in as a replacement in 2012. However, Thomas became the first woman to be hired as an NFL official in 2015.

Students were required to follow all campus safety guidelines, such as practicing social distancing and following mask requirements.