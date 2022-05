KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball was welcomed by fans Monday around midnight after winning the SEC Tournament title.

The Tennessee Baseball Twitter account said the Vols were returning to Lindsey Nelson Stadium Sunday around 11:45 p.m.

Tennessee baseball was greeted by many fans around midnight after winning the SEC Tournament title. pic.twitter.com/WKYrUXYgmD

Tennessee baseball won the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday 8-5 over Florida. The Vols won their first SEC Tournament title in the current format after falling short in the championship last year to Arkansas.