SEC announces 2020 football schedule update

Florida and Georgia will both play Arkansas during the 2020 season
Credit: AP
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) looks for a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While we wait on the exact dates and times, we now know who each team in the SEC will be playing throughout the 2020 season. 

Alabama - UK, Missouri

Texas A&M- UF, UT 

LSU- Missouri, VU 

AUB- UT, USC 

Ole Miss - UK, USC 

Mississippi State- UGA, Vanderbilt

Arkansas- UF, UGA 

UF- Texas A&M, Arkansas

UGA- Mississippi State, Arkansas 

UT- Texas A&M, Auburn

UK- Alabama, Ole Miss

Missouri - Alabama, LSU 

USC- Auburn, Ole Miss 

Vanderbilt - LSU, Mississippi State

Feleipe Franks, the former Florida quarterback will make his return to the Swamp in his first year away from Gainesville as a college quarterback.

Credit: AP
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Virginia, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)