Tigers stun Nicholls State in season opener, 42-17

The Memphis Tigers score with ease against the FCS opponent in their first home game back with 100% fan capacity.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the biggest question marks coming into the Memphis v. Nicholls State season opener was placed on the offense.

Going in, we didn't know who would be starting at quarterback, or how a young Memphis offense would handle themselves on the field.

With tougher games on the way, we cant make a full assessment of how they will shape up this season, But Saturday's performance showed promise.

Tailgaters are back at Tiger Lane!@ewilsontv and I preview Tigers football ahead of tonight's opener against Nicholls State. pic.twitter.com/uiS1AkpuV0 — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) September 4, 2021

The Tigers brought the energy to the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.

With Seth Henigan turning out to be Brady White's successor.

Nicholls State had a good start, but it was short-lived.

Henigan is having one heck of a year, Seth won his high school state championship in January. After Saturday, now he's the first-ever true freshman to start in a season opener for the Tigers, Henigan had 265 yards and one touchdown in the opener.

"I kind of expected it coming into fall camp. I knew that the competition would mainly be between me, Grant (Gunnell), and Keilon (Brown). And so when I continued to get reps through fall camp I kind of saw what was happening and what was going through the coaches' minds. So I kind of expected it when the coach told me midway through the week this week that I would be the starter and I kind of just rolled with it from there," Seth said after the game.

Memphis Football Head Coach Ryan Silverfield confirmed after the win on Saturday that Seth is also the pick to start in the Arkansas State road game on Sep. 11th.

Brandon Thomas, the redshirt freshman was a go-to for Henigan as he made his way down-field with ease at running back with a touchdown and 147 yards on the ground.

"I didn't know I had that much, but I really want to thank my offensive line," said Thomas.

Rodrigues Clark and Marquavius Weaver also made their way into the endzone against Nicholls State.

Joe Doyle also shinned with five made field goals in the opener.

When the Tigers weren't running the ball, they were feeding fan favorite wide receiver Calvin Austin snagging a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Memphis defense held Nicholls State to just 17 points. They averaged 48 in the spring.

The Tigers are headed into an old rivalry next week on the road at Arkansas State. The youthful offense may be put to more of a test then, but in the season opener, the Tigers took care of business.