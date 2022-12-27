x
Seth Henigan helps Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 in Dallas

Henigan threw for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Credit: AP
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) receives the MVP trophy following the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah State, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

DALLAS — Seth Henigan passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns - two of them to Eddie Lewis - and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two touchdowns to give Memphis a 38-10 win over Utah State in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday.

Henigan’s touchdown passes were all thrown in the second quarter, when Memphis outscored Utah State 21-3. The Tigers outgained the Aggies in the period 179 yards to 39 and 137-16 in the air.

Ducker had a 1-yard plunge and a 48-yard sprint for scores, both in the fourth quarter.

Lewis caught scoring passes of 15 and 22 yards, and Caden Prieskorn caught a 3-yard touchdown pass with 24 seconds remaining in the half for Memphis. Chris Howard added a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter for the Tigers (7-6).

Bishop Davenport threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Brian Cobbs for the Aggies (6-7) in relief of quarterback Cooper Legas, who left early in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Connor Coles kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal for Utah State.

Henigan, a sophomore who played high school ball about 70 miles north of Dallas in Denton, Texas, was 20 for 29.

The Tigers avoided a losing season by winning on the same field where they dropped their season finale 34-31 to SMU when Henigan threw an interception into the end zone on the final play.

