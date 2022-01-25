High-tech basketball training facility opens in Collierville

Opened in December, Shoot 360 Memphis hopes to bring a new form of training to young athletes in the 901

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With dozens of video monitors, flashy graphics and high scores, you would almost think you were in an arcade.

But Shoot 360 Memphis, a new high-tech basketball training facility in Collierville, is bringing a computerized approach to the court.

"We work on the full basketball player," co-owner Preston Butts said. "We have the ability to work on their passing, their shooting, their dribbling. Everything they need to work on game situations."

The company started in Oregon seven years ago and now owns 27 locations nationwide. Shoot 360 Memphis opened last month and already has over 100 members signed up.

"We wanted the ability to put our stamp on Memphis and really change how Memphis athletes are seen," Butts said. "And the best way that we could do that is this added element. The ability to be more accurate. The ability to be a shooter. So that our kids and our city have more chances at growing as athletes."

At the video boards, players can work on dribbling, ball handling and passing. Some sessions include a virtual instructor; others include moving targets where athletes chuck basketballs at the screen.

Hoops are outfitted with the Noah Basketball system, the same tech used by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. It tracks the arc, depth and placement of shots in real time.

"One big thing I struggle with is getting arc on my shot, or getting my shot off quickly," Memphis Home Education Association boys basketball junior Johnny Moore said. "[Shoot 360 Memphis] has been open for a little over a month and I've seen a big difference in those two things specifically."

That is what Shoot 360 Memphis hopes to accomplish: To make a difference in the development of young athletes in the 901.

"Sometimes there just needs to be an opportunity," co-owner Steven McCulley said. "And we want to give that opportunity here."