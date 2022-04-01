Shorthanded Memphis Tigers hang on for 67-64 win over Tulsa

Memphis improved to 2-1 in league play despite being down three starters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Down three starters, Memphis held on for a 67-64 win over Tulsa at FedExForum on Tuesday night.

The Tigers came in as 13-point favorites despite Jalen Duren (hip), Emoni Bates (finger) and Alex Lomax (ankle) all being unavailable. They faced a Golden Hurricane squad that has won four out of five meetings with Memphis in Penny Hardaway's tenure.

Tulsa opened the game on a 10-0 run, aided by four Tigers turnovers in the first two minutes of play. A Josh Minott free throw at the 14:55 mark finally got Memphis on the board.

Before long, Memphis strung together a 15-0 run of their own and outscored Tulsa 35-14 for the rest of the half.

Malcolm Dandridge came on strong out of the break, ringing up eight points in the first three-and-a-half minutes of the second half. His efforts helped the Tigers establish a 46-28 lead with 15:46 to play.

The Golden Hurricane slowly chipped away until a Sam Griffin three-pointer cut the Memphis lead to just 65-64 with three seconds to play. Landers Nolley II sealed both of his free throws to seal the 67-64 win.