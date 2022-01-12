Shorthanded Tigers fall at UCF, 74-64

Playing with only seven players, Memphis came up short in Orlando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Throughout the non-conference slate, Penny Hardaway struggled with having too many players and not enough minutes to go around.

Now, in league play, he has the opposite problem, with injuries continuing to mount.

Alex Lomax, DeAndre Williams, Earl Timberlake and Chandler Lawson were all ruled out. After less than two minutes of action, Jayden Hardaway exited Wednesday's game with a knee injury, leaving Memphis with just seven rotation players to work with.

Central Florida led by as much as 19 in the second half, as the Knights went on to win 74-64.

Shorthanded as they were, Memphis did themselves no favors with their performance at the free throw line, missing eight of their last nine free throws down the stretch. Overall the Tigers hit just six of their 18 free throw attempts.

The turnover struggles persisted in Orlando, with the U of M surrendering 19 giveaways to UCF.

Tyler Harris led the way with 15 points while shooting 5-for-6 from three-point range. The rest of the team shot just 3-for-16 from beyond the arc. The Knights hit 11 threes on 28 attempts.