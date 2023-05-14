Showboats show Breakers first loss of the season

After starting the season 0-3, the Showboats have won two in a row

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Memphis Showboats started the year 0-3, now they have won two straight games. Memphis (2-3) beat the New Orleans Breakers 17-10 on Sunday for their second consecutive win.

It was New Orleans (4-1) first loss of the year. Cole Kelley continued his impressive play with 224 yards and a touchdown, including the go ahead score to Juwan Washington that capped a five minute drive with 2:20 remaining.

Kicker Alex Kessman was perfect on the day, going 3-for-3 including a 50 yarder to put Memphis ahead, 9-7, in the third quarter.

Memphis' defense was the worst in the league through the first three weeks of the season, but for the second straight week they held their opponent to just 10 points. New Orleans came into Sunday with the best offense in the USFL both by points and total yard average, but three turnovers hindered the offense.

Memphis is still in last place at 2-3 of the USFL South Division, but they're just a game back of the Stallions and Gamblers for second place and a playoff berth, halfway through the regular season.