After taking silver in Pan-Am Games, Bartlett wrestler Maggie Graham has Olympic aspirations

Graham will be old enough to compete in the Olympic Trials for the 2024 Games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wrestling is serious business for Graham.

But don't let her game face fool you; Maggie is all about having fun.

"She's a big old goofball," Bartlett boys and girls wrestling coach Daniel Longo said. "She may act like a giant six-year-old, but she doesn't wrestle like one."

Bartlett rising junior Maggie Graham just returned from the Pan-American Games in Mexico with a silver medal. She now has her sights on the 2024 Olympics.

Maggie's journey began with Jiu-Jitsu. Her parents signed her up when she was seven.

"It was like a fish to water," Her mother Amanda Graham said. "She just took to it. She absolutely loved it."

"I thought it was just a natural progression to just kind of go into wrestling when I started high school," Maggie said.

When she won her first state championship as a freshman, it became very clear that wrestling would be more than just a hobby.

"I was like 'Wow, I just did that?'" She said. "Let's try to do more."

Maggie won another state title in 2021. She placed second in the World Team Trials, which qualified her for the Pan-Am Games.

"There are no words for how proud I am of her," Amanda said. "For her to make it this far this fast is pretty amazing."

Her love for contact sports extended from the wrestling ring to the football field. Maggie played defensive tackle in eighth and ninth grade before focusing solely on wrestling. Maggie was initially drawn to the gridiron to prove a point.

"She actually started football because one of her teammates said 'Girls can't play football,'" Amanda recalled. "She came home from school at the end of the seventh grade. She said, mom I want to do football. I said why? Why do you want to play football? Because somebody said I can't."

It's that can-do energy, that now drives Graham's Olympic aspirations.