Six Tigers named to AAC All-Conference teams

Safety Quindell Johnson and Kicker Chris Howard were named All-AAC First Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six Memphis Tigers football players selected to All-AAC teams, the American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday. Safety Quindell Johnson and kicker Chris Howard highlight the first team selections.

Johnson led the AAC in interceptions and was 16th in the NCAA with four. He finished his senior season with 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Johnson's 225 career tackles are sixth in Memphis program history.

Chris Howard led the AAC in field goals made with 20. He was 20 of 23 in field goals this season and 45 of 47 in extra point attempts. His 14 straight made field goals to start the year was two field goals short of the record set by Stephen Gostkowski (16).