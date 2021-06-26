901FC host pride night in 3-2 loss

901FC hosted it's 2 annual "Pride Night" welcoming all people from different walk of life to feel included.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parades, screaming fans, and flags flying, organized by the leaders of Bluff City Mafia, "Pride Night" is about representation.

901FC head coach Ben Pirrman agrees.

“Life is about respect. You can be different races, different genders, different religions, come from different countries, but it doesn't matter,” said Pirrman.

901fc hosted "Pride Night" to show they feel that there is a space for everyone in sports.

“It’s a great step toward where you don’t have to come out, these are the steps we’re taking to where it shouldn’t be a thing," said Christopher Smith.

Bluff City Mafia co-founder Christopher Smith says tonight is a night every Memphian should feel welcomed to be who they are.

“It shouldn’t be a point where people have to hide or players come out years after. Some of them don’t even have their careers start because they’re afraid of being ousted," Smith added.

Hosting Sporting KC II, 901fc fell short 3 - 2.