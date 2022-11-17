Ben Pirmann leaves Memphis 901 FC, hired as Charleston Battery head coach

Pirmann has been with the club since its inception in 2019, starting as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC will have a new head coach next season.

Ben Pirmann has left the club to become the head coach of the Charleston Battery. Pirmann has been with the club since its inception in 2019, starting as an assistant before taking over as head coach in 2020.

On social media, the club thanked Pirmann, saying he will "always be part of the 901 family."

"Thank you, Coach Pirmann, for an unforgettable 2+ seasons as our Head Coach," the club said. "We wish you nothing but the best in your future career. You will always be part of the 901 family."

In a statement, Memphis 901 FC President Craig Unger struck a different tone, writing:

"After lengthy conversations with our Principal Owner Peter Freund, who expressed his and the entire organization's deep desire to keep Ben Pirmann at 901 FC given his outstanding contributions to the club, and after offering a new, multi-year, precedent setting contract, Ben informed the club that though he was appreciative, he no longer wished to stay in the city of Memphis.

We share in your disappointment. We respect and honor Ben's decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors and are grateful for his contributions to Memphis 901 FC.

"After offering a new, multi-year, precedent setting contract, Ben informed the club that though he was appreciative, he no longer wished to stay in the City of Memphis." pic.twitter.com/Dfzc8ho2on — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) November 17, 2022

We are excited about the 2023 season, with 12 returning players from our record setting season, a new head coach announcement in the coming days, and continued progress on a soccer specific stadium at Liberty Park. The future is strong for Memphis 901 FC, and we are committed to continuing to build the best professional soccer organization in the USL Championship."