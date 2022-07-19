Ben Pirmann named candidate for USL Midseason Coach of the Year

Memphis 901FC is 12-4-2 and in second place halfway through the season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901FC manager Ben Pirmann is up for some midseason hardware after leading the team to a 12-4-2 start to the season.

The USL has named Pirmann as a candidate for Midseason Coach of the Year.

In his first year as head coach, Pirmann's squad is third in the USL Eastern Conference with 38 points, just one point behind Tampa Bay for second and four points behind Louisville City FC in first.

Memphis 901FC has won three of their last five matchups. The team has allowed only 17 goals in 18 games this year. They have a goal differential of +18 on the season.

Offensively, first year forward Phillip Goodrum's 11 goals is third in the league and leads the Eastern Conference. Midfielder Jeremy Kelly leads the Eastern Conference in assists with seven.

There is still half the regular season left to play, but Memphis 901FC is in a strong place to be a contender for a title this season.

