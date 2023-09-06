Memphis 901 FC beats Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3-2, behind stoppage time goal

A 3-2 own goal by the Rowdies gave Memphis the win

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In dramatic fashion, Memphis 901 FC beat their rivals the Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3-2, on Wednesday night. Memphis scored a goal late in stoppage time to earn the win.

Memphis played from behind the entire match, it took two goals in the final 10 minutes for the home team to finally pull ahead. In the 88th minute, down 2-1, Memphis pressed the advantage into the Tampa Bay box. Rashawn Dally was able to cross a ball to Jeremy Kelly who headed the ball in for the equalizer.

In 97th minute, Tampa Bay committed a foul in the box that gave Memphis the opportunity for a penalty kick. Aaron Molloy's PK was initially blocked by keeper Connor Sparrow, but Molloy stuck with it. A second shot hit the post where Tampa Bay's Forest Lasso ran into the ball and forced it into the net for an own goal, the one that put Memphis ahead 3-2.

Rodrigo Da Costa also scored in the 28th minute of the first half to equalize 1-1 before halftime.

Just seven regular season games remain for 901 FC. The Beale Street Boys add three points to their season total, giving them 42. They sit fifth in the USL Eastern Conference. Tampa Bay is second with 50 points and have secured a playoff berth.