Soccer team prepares for restarting their season, which was suspended due to COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you're a fan of Memphis 901 FC, get ready!

The professional soccer team started practicing at AutoZone Park Friday after announcing their updated 2020 season schedule Thursday.

The team is kicking off their season in Birmingham July 15, which will air on ESPN2.

The first home game, one of seven at AutoZone Park, is July 26.