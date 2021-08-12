Memphis 901 FC star earns league’s “Player of the Month” award for July

“He has proven to be a top goalscorer in the USL Championship, and he continues to perform for 901 FC.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEWS RELEASE FROM USL CHAMPIONSHIP:

TAMPA, Fla. – Memphis 901 FC forward Kyle Murphy has been voted the USL Championship’s Player of the Month for July presented by Cleer Audio after recording four goals in four games during the month. Murphy’s performances helped Memphis go undefeated throughout July as the side worked its way into playoff contention in the Championship’s Central Division with victories against FC Tulsa and Birmingham Legion FC.

A New York native, Murphy was one of 901 FC’s offseason arrivals as the side looking to build on a positive conclusion to the 2020 regular season. The 28-year-old has led Memphis in scoring this season and scored in three of the side’s four games in July. He opened the month with a pair of goals in a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United 2 before notching the game-winner in Memphis’ first road victory against rival Legion FC at BBVA Field on July 10. Two weeks later he also scored the lone goal as 901 FC defeated Tulsa at AutoZone Park to move the side within range of the playoff positions in the Central Division.

“It feels great to be able to help out the team in getting results,” said Murphy. “We aren’t where we want to be in the playoff race, so there's still a lot more work to be done. However, it’s great to have a streak of positive results recently.

“We're starting to find our groove. We still haven’t been at our best, and with every match and week that goes by, we keep striving to improve.”

Memphis currently sits in sixth place in the Central Division after Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, which saw Murphy score his ninth goal of the season, but is only a point out of the playoff positions while holding games in hand on the two teams directly above the side in the standings. Now only four goals shy of his single-season best in the Championship, Murphy is set to be a key figure in 901 FC’s bid for its first postseason berth.

“Kyle is a consummate professional who keeps his head down and works hard. He has proven to be a top goalscorer in the USL Championship and he continues to perform for 901 FC,” said 901 FC Head Coach Ben Pirmann. “Finishing chances is the most difficult thing to do in football. Kyle has really helped our club put away chances and hopefully that continues to trickle down to others.”

Thanks everybody for the support! It means a lot 🖤 https://t.co/NtTGd6JQwR — Kyle Murphy (@kmurph_19) August 12, 2021