New Memphis Americans indoor soccer team offers open tryouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you fancy yourself a really good soccer player? Do you know someone who is? If so, check this out.

The Memphis Americans, a new professional indoor soccer organization in the National Indoor Soccer League, is hosting open tryouts for its men’s and women’s teams. The tryouts are scheduled for August 7-8 at Greenfield Arena at 6161 Shelby Oaks Drive. Participants need to register in advance. The cost is $100 if payments are received on or before July 23, and it bumps up to $150 if paid after July 23. Each participant will get a shirt, shorts, and socks which will be required to be worn during the tryout.