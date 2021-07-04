US to play Canada at Nashville, 1st home World Cup qualifier

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The United States’ first home World Cup qualifier, against Canada on Sept. 5, will be at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The venue for the match will follow the Americans’ opener at El Salvador on Sept. 2 and precede a Sept. 8 match at Honduras. U.S. players will train in Nashville starting Aug. 30, many flying in from European weekend matches. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, three World Cup qualifiers are being squeezed into FIFA international fixture windows designed for two matches. Because of that, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter says he expects to use more players that he otherwise would have.