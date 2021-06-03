Son of Arlington High School girl's basketball team reportedly punched Dyer County coach following Tuesday's game

The altercation resulted in TSSAA pulling Arlington girl's basketball team from the state tournament.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Arlington High School girls basketball team has been removed from the state tournament following an incident after Tuesday’s game against Dyer County.

Authorities confirm an Arlington fan punched the Dyer County coach after the game sending him to the hospital.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Office official tells Local 24 the minor charged in this incident is actually the son of the Arlington High School girl’s head coach Ashley Shields.

In a letter to Arlington high school’s principal, TSSAA said Dyer County Coach Derek McCord was “knocked down and punched several times.” SCSO said the assault happened in the parking lot following the game.

There were five other individuals with the young man at the time. Coach McCord was treated at a hospital for his injuries and pressed charges against the minor.

According to TSSAA, some of Shields’ players were in the car that the minor left in and it was reported that an Arlington player was driving the vehicle.

The Arlington team is now placed on restrictive probation for the remainder of the season and the girls team is also on probation for the 2021-22 year. The team is also being fined $2,000.