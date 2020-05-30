Snowden Grove Park in Southaven reopens for youth baseball tournament

More than 100 teams across eight states are participating in the three-day event

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Last weekend's 78-team youth baseball tournament in Cordova marked the first sporting event in our area since COVID-19.

Snowden Grove Park in Southaven reopened this weekend for the School's Been Out Celebration. More than 100 teams from eight states are participating.

"I haven't seen anybody really while in quarantine," said 10-year-old Cade Buhrmester, a member of Team Savage from Jonesboro, Ark. "It's nice to be out here with people you like."

Organizers closed stadium seating to fans and placed white markers indicating 6-feet at concessions to promote social distancing. Coaches are also asked to sanitize equipment throughout their games.

"They've put together a nice protocol of guidelines we're supposed to follow as coaches," said Matt Moore, manager of Kentucky Prospects Moore, a 9-year-old team from Paducah, Ky. "I feel like that's safe for our kids, and if I didn't, we wouldn't be here playing."

While there is excitement about a return to baseball, there is also some worry for parents and coaches.

"I don't have a grave concern, I just think it goes back to common sense," said Allison Skinner, while watching her son play for the Olive Branch-based Easley Baseball Club. "Washing our hands and practicing social distancing, especially for those who are in that protected class."