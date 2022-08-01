Southaven's Austin Riley signs 10-year, $212 million extension with Braves

Originally drafted 41st overall by the Braves in 2015 out of DeSoto Central High School, Riley made his major league debut in 2019.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves announced Monday they've signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension.

Riley will make $15 million next season, $21 million in 2024, and $22 million annually through 2032.

He has agreed to donate $2.12 million to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

According to a release, the 25-year-old is hitting .301 with 29 home runs, 68 RBI and .964 OPS in 101 games this season. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound third baseman was named to his first All-Star team this season, and is leading the major leagues with 61 extra-base hits, while his OPS ranks sixth and his home run total ranks fourth.

The team said he finished July with 26 extra-base hits, the most ever by a Braves player in a calendar month and breaking Hall-of-Famer Hank Aaron's previous record set in 1961 by one. He also hit .423 with 11 home runs in July, joining Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones as the only Braves players to hit .400 with double-digit home runs in a single month.

Last season, Riley finished seventh in the NL MVP award voting after hitting .303 with 33 home runs and 107 RBI. He also won his first Silver Slugger award and was named to the All-MLB First Team. In the postseason, he hit two home runs, delivered a walk-off single in Game 1 of the NLCS vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, and hit .320 (8-for-25) in the World Series with three RBI to help the Braves capture the team's fourth World Series title.

Originally drafted 41st overall by the Braves in 2015 out of DeSoto Central High School in Southaven, Mississippi, Riley made his major league debut in 2019. He homered in his second career plate appearance, and then became the quickest Braves player in the modern era to reach double-digit home runs when he hit his 10th in his 26th career game.

For his career, Riley has hit .280 (405-1,448) with 88 home runs and a .865 OPS in 392 games. Riley's deal is the most lucrative in club history.