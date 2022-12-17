Professional running back, Southaven native Christian Saulsberry killed Saturday morning

The Edmonton Elks released a statement describing the team as "devastated" after learning of Saulsberry's passing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Running back for the professional Edmonton Elks Canadian football team and Southaven native Christian Saulsberry was shot early Saturday morning and did not survive the ride to the hospital, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office.

The 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen and leg while at a party in the 7400 block of Church Road in Walls, Mississippi around 3 a.m., according to the Desoto County Sheriff's Office.

Memphis Police arrested 24-year-old Mark McDaniel at his residence on Saturday afternoon. McDaniels is charged with 2nd degree murder and will be extradited to De Soto County, according to the Desoto County Sheriff's Office.

The Edmonton Elks released a statement describing the team as "devastated" after learning of Saulsberry's passing:

"First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time. Our condolences are also extended to his friends, including the many teammates and coaches both here in Edmonton and elsewhere, that he impacted throughout his football career.

Christian's contributions to our football team both on the field and in our locker room were significant during his one season with the green and gold. His positivity and energy for life will be dearly missed."

Elks mourn death of Christian Saulsberry



STATEMENT | https://t.co/SPenl1W0jn pic.twitter.com/gebSsyuglm — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) December 17, 2022

Fans and friends alike posted their own tributes to social media following the loss, describing the love that fellow players had for Saulsberry as "strong and undeniable":

There are absolutely no words to describe the pain & loss I am feeling right now. As a parent you get to know and love... Posted by Rachel Arent on Saturday, December 17, 2022