The 33rd Southern Heritage Classic Celebration is near

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 33rd annual Southern Heritage Classic football game featuring Jackson State University (JSU) and Tennessee State University (TSU) is quickly approaching, and just like every year, there will be plenty to do in the city as Memphians prepare to celebrate the classic and Labor Day weekend.

The game will be held Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Tickets range from $23 to $53 and can be purchased by phone by calling 1-800-745-3000 or online.

But, the festivities begin days before.

Thursday, September 8

The activities will kickoff on Thursday, September 8 with the “Just Heal Bro Tour”. The free event focuses on helping Black men positively address mental health challenges. It will be held in the Michael D. Rose Theater at the University of Memphis (UofM).

The Orpheum Theatre will Host the “Last Stop on the Love Train” tour with The O'Jay’s and Jay Lamont. Tickets range from $68 to $128, and all seats must be reserved. Anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets at the Orpheum Theatre Box Office, call 1-800-745-3000 or buy tickets online at www.ticketmaster.com.

Friday, September 9

There will be a Classic College and Career Fair Friday at 9 a.m. at the Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane Liberty Park organized by the City of Memphis Office of Youth Services. Several colleges will be onsite to provide information for rising college freshman.

Anyone planning to attend the college and career fair can receive information and a list of participating colleges and universities by calling Seria Ross at 901-636-6264. Ros can also be reached by email at seria.ross@memphistn.gov or online at www.cityofmemphisyouth.org.

Both JSU Head football coach Deion Sanders and Eddie George, head football coach of TSU, will be saluted at the Classic Coaches Luncheon. Penny Hardaway, the head basketball coach of UofM will be a guest speaker at the private event.

The night of events will end with the Classic Funk Fest hosted by Jay Lamont and featuring the Bar-Kays, ConFunkShun, Original Lakeside, and SOS band. Tickets range from 68 to 98, and tickets can be purchased at the Landers Center Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Saturday, September 10

The big game day will begin at 8 a.m. with some good ole tailgating at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium parking lots and Tiger Lane. For tailgating information call 901-729-4344.

Penny Hardaway will also host the Memphis District Golf Classic at 8 a.m. at Tunica National Golf and Tennis. Teams play cost $500 per team. Those who want to play can call 901-265-4886 for more information or visit www.memphisdistrictgolfclassic.org.

Parades presented by the Orange Mound Community Parade Committee will begin at 9 a.m. The parade route will follow Park Ave. from Haynes to Airways Rd.

The battle of the Bands will be held at Whitehaven High school Stadium at 11 a.m. featuring the best high school bands in the region. People who wish to attend can purchase advance tickets for $12 or tickets at the stadium for $15. For tickets and more information, call 901-482-6036 or visit www.memphisncbw.org.

All roads lead to the Southern heritage Classic Football Game Saturday night at 6 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.