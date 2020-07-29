St. Jude Marathon is going virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Each year, we welcome thousands of dedicated participants to our beautiful city of Memphis to celebrate their accomplishments and participate in our St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend. You can truly feel the love and passion radiating through the city on those days. While we will miss seeing everyone in person this year, we must continue to put the safety of everyone at the forefront. Instead, we will provide an unparalleled virtual experience for people worldwide for the next four months to rally supporters wherever they call home to run, walk and fundraise for the kids of St. Jude,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “While nothing beats having our supporters gather in one place, we know this is the next best thing, and we can’t wait to see the success it brings. Even when we’re apart, we can make a difference in the lives of patients at St. Jude who count on us all. This transition to a virtual experience wouldn’t be possible without the support of our dedicated St. Jude Heroes, and partners like Juice Plus+ who have extended their presenting partnership through the 2022 St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend.”