Cardinals Caravan visits Memphis

Cardinals players, prospects and broadcaster Bengie Molina visited AutoZone Park and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The St. Louis Cardinals made a pit stop in Memphis. It was part of the organization's Cardinals Caravan tour.

Player prospects Tink Hence and Jordan Walker and current right handed pitcher Andre Pallante visited along with Cardinals Spanish broadcaster Bengie Molina.

The caravan made pit stops at AutoZone Park for a luncheon and discussion and at Le Bonheur Children's hospital where the team played games with patients.

Both stops gave fans opportunities for photos and autographs. Walker, a third baseman and outfielder and the no.6 MLB prospect, said the moment meant a lot.

"Seeing (fans) coming down the line and getting real personal with them, it does mean a lot for sure," Walker said.

Molina, who used to play in the MLB and has color commented the Cardinals Spanish broadcasts since 2016, wore a Cardinals jersey with Spanish script "Cardenales."

He noted interacting with the child patients in Le Bonheur was particularly special.

"It's an honor for me to share my heart with these kiddos and the staff that works here at the hospital. It's great, it's pure excitement," Molina said. "Trying to bring a little light to their world and that's why we're here.